ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.30 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.25%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

