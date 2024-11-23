Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

