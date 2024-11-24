1,056,738 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,056,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,878,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.76% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 50.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $112.93.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

