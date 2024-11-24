3,447 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $602,000.

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

