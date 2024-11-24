3,614 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

