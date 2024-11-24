3,977 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Natera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $9,157,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,324,409.37. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

