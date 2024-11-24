4,125 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

