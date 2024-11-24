5,700 Shares in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD) Purchased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Price Performance

Shares of UPGD opened at $74.83 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

