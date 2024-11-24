6,134 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

KDP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.