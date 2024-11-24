6,386 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

