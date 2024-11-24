781 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $285.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.42. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.