78,452 Shares in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY) Purchased by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – May comprises about 2.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

PBMY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

