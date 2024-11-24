AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

