Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.