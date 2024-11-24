Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

