Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

AGI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,662,000 after acquiring an additional 891,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.