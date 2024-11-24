Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 825,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its position in Alamos Gold by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 20,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

