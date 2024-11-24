Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,960 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

