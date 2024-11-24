Algert Global LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

