Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

