Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $417.49 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $421.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.03 and its 200 day moving average is $356.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

