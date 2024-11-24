Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $163.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

