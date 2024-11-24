Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $590.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.95. The firm has a market cap of $543.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.