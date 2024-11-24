Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $764,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $288.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.
In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
