Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,211,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

