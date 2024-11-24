AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

