AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $209.50.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.