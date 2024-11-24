Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.60 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.65). 409,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 505,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.65).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.18. The firm has a market cap of £158.33 million and a PE ratio of 306.47.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

