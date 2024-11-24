Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.13 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

