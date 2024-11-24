Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $11,070,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,533 shares of company stock worth $1,571,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

