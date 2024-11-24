Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) PT at $30.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
ERO stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
