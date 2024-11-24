Andrew Blattman Sells 90,000 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.30), for a total value of A$456,840.00 ($296,649.35).

Andrew Blattman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Andrew Blattman purchased 148,528 shares of IPH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.34 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of A$941,667.52 ($611,472.42).

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.

