Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

