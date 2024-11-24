Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IHI opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

