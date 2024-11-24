Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,178,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

