Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $42.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.08 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

