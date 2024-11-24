Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $138.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.