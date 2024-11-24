Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 705,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.