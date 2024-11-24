Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.11. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 15,604 shares.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.