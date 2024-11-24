Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Banco Santander Stock Down 4.0 %
Banco Santander Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
