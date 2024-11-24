Banco Santander S.A. Has $328,000 Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

GGAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

