Banco Santander S.A. Takes $497,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,762,000 after buying an additional 17,810,361 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Ryanair by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,755,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,168,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,901,000 after purchasing an additional 368,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.