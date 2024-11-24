Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Position Cut by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.1 %

CIB stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

