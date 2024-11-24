Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, November 18th. Argus upgraded GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.