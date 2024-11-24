Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.6 %

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ JACK opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $908.49 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

