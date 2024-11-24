Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 183977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

BASFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Basf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf Se will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

