BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of BILL worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -277.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This represents a 29.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 35.59 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 6,112 shares valued at $398,910. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

