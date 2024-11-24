BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 188.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $449.65 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.15 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

