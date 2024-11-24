BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,189 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Expro Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.