BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.34% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $340.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $347.15.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.