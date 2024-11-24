Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.5% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 83.2% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

